It's almost here! CFRC's 12th annual Funding Drive is set for March 3-12, 2017! It will be ten days of special events, amazing radio, and a chance to show your support for your favourite campus/community radio station. Donations will be accepted online and by phone. Please help CFRC continue to provide free radio training to members of the Queen's and Kingston community, while broadcasting quality music, spoken word, and sports programming. Watch this space for more updates on Funding Drive events, and more!

Happy Holidays from CFRC! As you are likely aware, all of our programming is volunteer curated/generated. With many of our volunteers heading home for the holidays for the next couple of weeks, that means some changes to our regularly scheduled programming. If you were tuning in hoping to hear some punk rock, you just might be greeted by the sounds of country music. If biting political commentary is your thing, you might be treated to some Christmas Blues music. We have given license to our programmers who are still in town to put their own spin on some of your favourite programs. Don't fret though, our new, winter schedule, with all of the programming that you know and love, plus some new favourites, will be launching January 9 (2017!) with your Indie Wake Up Call.Until then, enjoy the sounds of the holidays!